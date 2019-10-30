Poor sale of turmeric

Sale of turmeric at the markets in Erode has declined. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,931-7,244 a quintal, while the root variety sold for ₹5,199-6,299. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,055 and the root variety at ₹5,222-6,289. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,469-7,120, while the root variety was sold at ₹6,039-6,688.