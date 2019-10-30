Commodities

Poor sale of turmeric

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on October 30, 2019 Published on October 30, 2019

Sale of turmeric at the markets in Erode has declined. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,931-7,244 a quintal, while the root variety sold for ₹5,199-6,299. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,089-7,055 and the root variety at ₹5,222-6,289. At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric was sold at ₹6,469-7,120, while the root variety was sold at ₹6,039-6,688.

