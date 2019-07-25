Commodities

Positive trend in sugar market

Our Correspondent Mumbai | Updated on July 25, 2019 Published on July 25, 2019

Sugar market turned positive on Thursday on Centre’s decision to create a sugar stock of 40 lakh tonnes. On Wednesday, merely 18-20 mills sold about 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,186-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,316. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160- 3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.

Published on July 25, 2019
sugar (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coonoor tea auction volume falls