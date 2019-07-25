Positive trend in sugar market

Sugar market turned positive on Thursday on Centre’s decision to create a sugar stock of 40 lakh tonnes. On Wednesday, merely 18-20 mills sold about 44,000-45,000 bags at ₹3,100-3,120 a quintal of S-grade and ₹3,120-3,170 of M-grade. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association spot rates : S-grade ₹3,186-3,232 and M-grade ₹3,212-3,316. Naka delivery rates : S-grade ₹3,160- 3,210 and M-grade ₹3,205-3,295.