Power Minister questions possiblity of reduction in coal stock benchmark

In the anticipation of rising power demand Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday asked the Power Secretary Alok Kumar to explore the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants with extremely depleted stocks to divert coal, the Power Ministry said Saturday in a release.

The minister took an extensive review meeting with the representatives from the Ministry of Power (MOP), Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and the power PSUs in the previous day. According to the release, he directed the officials to work in a coordinated manner to streamline the stock and supply of coal, in anticipation of rising energy demand.

Review meeting discussion

Singh also examined the day-wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid according to State. He suggested the power ministry hold a separate review meeting for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. In addition, he also asked the officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants.

Singh highlighted that the rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy. “He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints,” the release added.