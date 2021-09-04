Power Minister questions possiblity of reduction in coal stock benchmark

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
In the anticipation of rising power demand Power Minister RK Singh on Saturday asked the Power Secretary Alok Kumar to explore the possibility of reducing the benchmark of 14 days of coal stocks to a benchmark of ten days of coal stocks for identification of plants with extremely depleted stocks to divert coal, the Power Ministry said Saturday in a release.
The minister took an extensive review meeting with the representatives from the Ministry of Power (MOP), Ministry of Coal, Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Railways, and the power PSUs in the previous day. According to the release, he directed the officials to work in a coordinated manner to streamline the stock and supply of coal, in anticipation of rising energy demand.
Singh also examined the day-wise status of power requirement and withdrawal from the grid according to State. He suggested the power ministry hold a separate review meeting for power plants with captive mines, to ensure maximum use of these mines by their power plants. In addition, he also asked the officials to look more into blending imported and indigenous coal, for better economics for the plants, in case importing was the requirement for such plants.
Singh highlighted that the rising demand for energy augurs well for the economy. “He impressed upon the officers that energy demand is likely to rise and that will need to be factored in as they address the current constraints,” the release added.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
The stock of Delta Corp broke out of a critical resistance on Thursday, opening the door for further ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...