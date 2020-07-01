Price drop forces pepper farmers to sell their stock

The decline in prices has forced pepper farmers to liquidate their stock to get out from the risk of a further drop in rates.

Prices in Kochi were down by ₹1 per kg on Wednesday to ₹308 on an off-take of 17 tonnes. There is an increased selling pressure not only for imported stuff but also from dealers in Wayanad as well as Coorg, who are showing interest to liquidate. At present, there are more sellers than buyers in the market, said Kishore Shamji of Kishor Spices.

The declaration of more areas as hot spots has led to an overall slowdown in the market, leading to a subdued demand. According to him, the farming community is being faced with the downward price trend as well as the onslaught of imported pepper from Sri Lanka even at minimum import price of ₹500/kg. The farming community alleged that pepper imported for re-exports as whole pepper or ground pepper is also entering the domestic market and this has also adding pressure on the price fall. Lower grades of dust and husk of pepper which have been replaced by the extracted waste of pepper is also entering the domestic market, he said.

The farming sector has requested the Central government and other monitoring agencies to step up vigil and ensure those who are flouting the rules are taken care of.