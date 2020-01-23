Price drop prompts cardamom planters to hold their stock

Roomba i7+: This robot can clean your floors like you do
Cardamom arrivals to auctions continue to be low, as planters are reported to be holding their stock following the declining prices.
According to traders, the quantity offered for auctions at Spices Park in Puttady on Thursday was only at 52 tonnes and the market has been witnessing a declining trend in arrivals post Pongal holidays. The emerging scenario has made the market to remain steady and the trend is likely to continue this week.
However, the market on Wednesday registered an upward trend only because of quality arrivals and some traders are expecting a similar movement in prices. But many believe that a revival of the market can be expected only after Delhi polls, which is expected to perk up the upcountry demand in many North Indian markets. A cold weather condition is also a contributing factor for a slow demand, coupled with a cash shortage in many markets.
Traders have also a raised a concern on the quality of capsules available in the market in the wake of the last round of harvest in this season.
In the morning session, the auctioneers SpiceMore Trading Company offered 30.20 tonnes with 146 lots. In the afternoon trade, the auctioneers Sugandhagiri Spices Promoters and Traders has offered 22 tonnes in 118 lots.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that the most active cardamom February futures gained by 2.21 per cent or Rs 85.2 to Rs 3926.40 per kg when closed on Wednesday. The February futures price is showing a bullish trend on the daily chart.
