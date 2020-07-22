Pulse seeds prices rise on festive demand, deficient rain in MP, UP, Rajasthan

Festive buying and deficient rainfall in Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have perked up pulse seeds prices in Indore mandis, with tur (Maharashtra) rising to Rs 5,900 today, tur (Karnataka) quoting at Rs 6,100 and tur (Nimari) at Rs 5,000-Rs 5,500 a quintal.

In the past one week, tur has risen by Rs 300 in Indore’s mandis. Moong has also gained Rs 200, with moong (bold) rising to Rs 6,500-Rs 6,700 a quintal, and moong (average) to Rs 5,500-Rs 6,000.

Besides scanty rains, poor availability of better quality crop has also aided the uptrend in moong. According to Sanjay Agrawal, the moong crop in Madhya Pradesh had suffered extensive damage due to pre-monsoon rains in the Nimar region. The mandis were flooded with substandard moong; the absence of quality crop was also behind the rising trend in moong. Moong prices have risen by Rs 400 a quintal in Indore’s mandis over the past week.

Urad has also gained Rs 200 with urad (bold) rising to Rs 6,100-Rs 6,400 a quintal today. President of the All India Pulseseeds Association, Suresh Agrawal, said with the monsoon playing spoilsport in Madhya Pradesh, Urai, Jhansi, Lalitpur districts in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh and some parts of Rajasthan, there were reports of crop damage in these regions, which have led to the sharp rise in pulse seeds prices.

Agrawal said contrary to the government's claim of a rise in crop output this year, pulse seeds production may see a decline of about 20 per cent.