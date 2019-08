Pulses dip on low demand

Despite weak arrivals, pulse seeds and pulses continued to trade lower on slack physical demand and an increase in selling pressure from government agencies. Chana (kanta) ruled steady at ₹4,250-75 a quintal, chana (desi) at ₹4,175, while chana (vishal) ruled at ₹4,050.. Chana dal (average) was quoted at ₹5,100-5,200, chana dal (medium) at ₹5,300-5,400, while chana dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Dollar chana also ruled stable at ₹4,800-5,200 . In the container, dollar chana (42/44 count) today fetched ₹5,850 , dollar chana (44/46 count) ruled at ₹5,650.