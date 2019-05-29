Pulses dip on slack demand

Pulse seeds and pulses continued to trade lower on slack demand at higher rates with tur (Maharashtra) declining to 6,050 a quintal, while tur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Tur dal (sawa no.) quoted at ₹7,500-7,600, while tur dal (full) ruled at ₹7,800-7,900. Urad (bold) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500, while urad (medium) quoted at ₹4,200-4,300 a quintal.