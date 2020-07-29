Pulses go off the boil on poor offtake

Barring moong, bearish sentiment prevailed in most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore on weak demand.

Unlike previous years, festival buying in the pulse seeds is completely missing, leading to fall in the prices of the majority of pulse seeds, said Devendra Patodi, a local pulse trader. Amidst report of stokists’ buying in moong and decline in moong prices, the farmers have restricted supply of moong, leading to rise in prices with moong (bold) rising by ₹100 to ₹6,200-6,500 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,500-5,700. Moong dal (average) today was at ₹6,800-7,000, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,200-7,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹8,500-8,600 a quintal, respectively.

Urad, on the other hand, declined by ₹100 with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹6,200-6,300 with arrivals outstripping demand. Urad dal also traded low on weak demand with urad dal (average) today being quoted at ₹7,500-7,700, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,300-8,400, while urad monger ruled at ₹8,700-8,800 a quintal, respectively.

Downtrend also continued in tur on sluggish demand with tur (Maharashtra) today declining to ₹5,750 a quintal, tur (Karnataka) ruled at ₹5,900, while tur (Nimari) declined to ₹4,900-5,400 a quintal, respectively. In the past one week, tur in Indore mandis has declined by ₹200 a quintal.