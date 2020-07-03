Pulses in bear grip

Bearish sentiments prevailed in most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore on weak demand and adequate availability with the millers. In the past one week, masur lost ₹100 a quintal with masur (bold) today being quoted at ₹5,500-5,525. Masur dal (medium) fetched ₹6,600-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal. Increased arrivals of cheap quality crop dragged moong with moong (bold) at ₹6,300-6,400, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,400 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹7,900-8,000, moong dal (bold) was at ₹8,100-8,300, while moong dal mongar ruled at ₹8,600-9,000 a quintal.Urad was being quoted at ₹6,200-6,400 a quintal. Urad dal (medium), on the other hand, ruled at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100-8,300, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal, respectively.