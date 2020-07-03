Commodities

Pulses in bear grip

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on July 03, 2020 Published on July 03, 2020

Bearish sentiments prevailed in most of the pulse seeds at the mandis in Indore on weak demand and adequate availability with the millers. In the past one week, masur lost ₹100 a quintal with masur (bold) today being quoted at ₹5,500-5,525. Masur dal (medium) fetched ₹6,600-6,800, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹6,900-7,100 a quintal. Increased arrivals of cheap quality crop dragged moong with moong (bold) at ₹6,300-6,400, while moong (average) ruled at ₹5,000-5,400 a quintal. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹7,900-8,000, moong dal (bold) was at ₹8,100-8,300, while moong dal mongar ruled at ₹8,600-9,000 a quintal.Urad was being quoted at ₹6,200-6,400 a quintal. Urad dal (medium), on the other hand, ruled at ₹7,700-7,800, urad dal (bold) at ₹8,100-8,300, while urad mongar was quoted at ₹8,800-9,000 a quintal, respectively.

Published on July 03, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Tea prices rise at all auction centres, barring Kochi