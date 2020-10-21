Pulses price decline in Indore

Profit booking at higher rate and lower circuit in chana today pounded pulse seeds in Indore’s mandis. Tur (Maharashtra) today declined by ₹300 at ₹7,800 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) declined to ₹6,500-₹6,700.

Urad also declined by ₹200, with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,300-₹7,800 a quintal. Urad (average) ruled at ₹6,000-₹6,700 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi, urad (bold) ruled at ₹7,130-₹7,420, while Urad (average) was quoted at ₹5,640-₹6,502 a quintal.

Moong and masur also declined on sluggish demand with moong (bold) today declining by ₹100 at ₹8,000 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹6,000-₹6,500 a quintal. Weak demand also dragged masur by ₹50, and masur (bold) declined to ₹5,500 a quintal.

In Neemuch mandi, masur (bold) ruled at ₹5,240-₹5,420, while masur (medium) was quoted at ₹4,650-₹5,030 a quintal respectively.