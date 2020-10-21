Commodities

Pulses price decline in Indore

Our Correspondent Indore | Updated on October 21, 2020 Published on October 21, 2020

Profit booking at higher rate and lower circuit in chana today pounded pulse seeds in Indore’s mandis. Tur (Maharashtra) today declined by ₹300 at ₹7,800 a quintal, while tur (Nimari) declined to ₹6,500-₹6,700.

Urad also declined by ₹200, with urad (bold) today being quoted at ₹7,300-₹7,800 a quintal. Urad (average) ruled at ₹6,000-₹6,700 a quintal. In Neemuch mandi, urad (bold) ruled at ₹7,130-₹7,420, while Urad (average) was quoted at ₹5,640-₹6,502 a quintal.

Moong and masur also declined on sluggish demand with moong (bold) today declining by ₹100 at ₹8,000 a quintal, while moong (average) ruled at ₹6,000-₹6,500 a quintal. Weak demand also dragged masur by ₹50, and masur (bold) declined to ₹5,500 a quintal.

In Neemuch mandi, masur (bold) ruled at ₹5,240-₹5,420, while masur (medium) was quoted at ₹4,650-₹5,030 a quintal respectively.

pulses (commodity)
