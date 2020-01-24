Pulses remain sluggish

Sluggish trend in pulses and pulse seeds continued in Indore mandis on weak physical demand and decline in buying support at the higher rate. Masur (bold) was quoted at Rs 4,800-4,850 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at Rs 4,500-4,600. Masur dal was also quoted lower on slack demand with masur dal (medium) being quoted at Rs 5,400-5,500, while masur dal (bold) ruled at Rs 5,600-Rs 5,800.

Moong and urad also traded lower on weak physical demand with moong (bold) being quoted at Rs 7,700-7,900, while moong (medium) ruled at Rs6,500-7,000. Moong dal (medium) ruled stable at Rs8,900-9,000 and moong dal (bold) at Rs 9,100-9,200.