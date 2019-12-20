Pulses rise on low availability

Weak availability and report of lower output this year due to excessive rains have perked up the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis with masur (bold) being quoted at Rs 4,650-4,700 a quintal, while masur (medium) ruled at Rs 4,350-4,400.

Masur dal (medium) was quoted at Rs 5,400- 5,500, while masur dal (bold) ruled at Rs 5,600-5,700. Urad and its dal ruled firm with urad (bold) being quoted at Rs 8,000-8,100, while urad (medium) ruled at Rs 5,600-6,500 a quintal. Urad dal (medium) ruled at Rs 8,400-8,500 and urad dal (bold) at 8,700-8,800, while urad mongar was quoted at Rs 11,100-11,200.

Moong and its dal were also quoted higher on weak availability with moong (bold) being quoted at Rs 7,000-7,300, while moong (medium) ruled at Rs 6,500-6,800.

Moong dal (medium) ruled at Rs 8,400-8,500 and moong dal (bold) at Rs 8,600-8,700, while moong mongar was quoted at Rs 8,800-8,900.