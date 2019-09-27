Pulses rule flat

With arrivals getting affected on account of rains, the majority of pulse seeds ruled flat on subdued demand and buying support with Masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,050, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,800. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400 a quintal, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,300-5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-₹7,300.