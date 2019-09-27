Commodities

Pulses rule flat

September 27, 2019

With arrivals getting affected on account of rains, the majority of pulse seeds ruled flat on subdued demand and buying support with Masur (bold) quoted at ₹4,050, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,800. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,300-5,400 a quintal, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,500-5,600. Moong (bold) quoted at ₹5,700-5,800, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,300-5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-₹7,300.

