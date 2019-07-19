Pulses rule steady

Weak arrival and delay in monsoon rains have lifted prices of the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis on Friday, with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. The rise in moong also lifted its dal with moong dal (medium) being quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500 and moong mongar at ₹7,800-7,900. Urad (bold) also rose to ₹5,100-5,200 a quintal (up ₹200 from last week) while urad (medium) ruled at ₹3,800-4,000.