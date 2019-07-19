Commodities

Pulses rule steady

Weak arrival and delay in monsoon rains have lifted prices of the majority of pulse seeds in Indore mandis on Friday, with moong (bold) being quoted at ₹5,800-5,900 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. The rise in moong also lifted its dal with moong dal (medium) being quoted at ₹7,200-7,300, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500 and moong mongar at ₹7,800-7,900. Urad (bold) also rose to ₹5,100-5,200 a quintal (up ₹200 from last week) while urad (medium) ruled at ₹3,800-4,000.

