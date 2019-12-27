Pulses rule steady

Barring moong and masur, the majority of pulses and pulse seeds in Indore mandis ruled stable. Moong (bold) rose to ₹7,300-7,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) was quoted at ₹6,500-6,800. Moong dal (medium) ruled at ₹8,450-8,550, moong dal (bold) at ₹8,650-8,750, while moong moongar was quoted at ₹8,900-9,000. Urad (bold) quoted at ₹7,800-8,000, while urad (medium) ruled at ₹5,500-6,000.