The majority of pulse seeds and pulses ruled flat on subdued trading . On Friday, masur (bold) ruled at ₹4,150-4,200 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹3,850. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,150-5,250, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,350-5,450 a quintal. Moong (bold) being quoted at ₹5,800-6,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,200-5,500. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,100-7,200, moong dal (bold) at ₹7,300-7,400, while moong mongar ruled at ₹7,700-7,800 .