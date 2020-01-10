Pulses see mixed trend

Amid subdued demand, the majority of pulse seeds and pulses in Indore mandis either ruled stable or traded low with masur (bold) being quoted at ₹4,850 a quintal, while masur (Madhya Pradesh) ruled at ₹4,650. Masur dal (medium) quoted at ₹5,600- 5,700, while masur dal (bold) ruled at ₹5,800-6,000. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹7,800-8,000, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹6,500-7,200. Moong dal (medium)quoted at ₹8,900-9,000.