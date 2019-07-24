Pulses: sluggish trend continues

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and lack of buying interest from the retailers and millers in control quality pulse seeds, which have flooded the market. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500,