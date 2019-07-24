Commodities

Pulses: sluggish trend continues

Indore | Updated on July 24, 2019

Sluggish trend in pulse seeds and pulses continued on weak physical demand and lack of buying interest from the retailers and millers in control quality pulse seeds, which have flooded the market. Moong (bold) was quoted at ₹5,700-5,800 a quintal, while moong (medium) ruled at ₹5,000-5,200. Moong dal (medium) was quoted at ₹7,200-7,300 and moong dal (bold) at ₹7,400-7,500,

