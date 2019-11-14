Quality cardamom ensures exporters presence in auctions

Quality arrivals of cardamom have ensured active participation of exporters on Thursday’s auction at Bodinayakanur.

According to traders, the market is strong and positive, and the availability of quality capsules have also received assured buyers for the auctions. North Indian buyers also participated actively, and the market is maintaining a steady pace compared to last week.

The quantity on offer in the morning trade was 55 tonnes conducted by CPMCS, while 26 tonnes was on offer at the afternoon trade. The auctioneers were Cardamom Processors Association.

Prices remain firm on Wednesday trade due to quality arrivals. According to trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets Ltd, the most active cardamom futures gained by 4 per cent or ₹98.90 when last traded at ₹2,571 per kg. The price is also showing some recovery on the daily chart.