Quality lends colour to turmeric

All the turmeric bags that arrived to the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society were sold on Thursday.

“For the second consecutive day, all the bags were sold at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society. This is due to the good quality arrivals among the medium variety turmeric. Only 2,000 bags arrived in all the four markets,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

There was no major changes in the price of the turmeric.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger variety was sold at ₹5,289-6,288 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,709-5,788. Of the arrival of 1,064 bags, 379 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger variety fetched ₹5,099-6,300 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,689-5,769. 513 bags were placed for sale, of which 441 were sold.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,209- 6,210 a quintal, root variety traded at ₹4,899-5,733. All the 322 bags on offer were traded.