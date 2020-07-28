Quality lends colour to turmeric

Spot turmeric prices registered an increase on Tuesday at the markets in Erode.

“Due to arrival of good quality turmeric, some bags gained ₹400 a quintal. Similarly, the price of root turmeric also was up by ₹400. Arrivals stood at 2,800 bags and only fifty per cent was sold,” said RKV Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association, finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,333-6,451 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,799-6,013. Of the arrival of 1,733 bags, only 385 were sold.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee, finger variety fetched ₹5,141-6,129 a quintal, while root variety was sold at ₹4,639-5,729. Of the 434 bags placed for sale, 294 were traded.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, finger turmeric went for ₹5,118-5,733 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,900-5,715. All the 370 bags on offer were sold.