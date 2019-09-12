Commodities

Rain hit arrival of turmeric for sale

Our Correspondent Erode | Updated on September 12, 2019 Published on September 12, 2019

Due to rain the arrival of turmeric for sale has been affected.

On average 65 percent of the arrived turmeric were sold. At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association Sales yard, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,755-7,396 a quintal. The root variety was sold at ₹5,333-6,589 . Out of 560 bags of turmeric placed for sale, 275 bags were sold. At the Regulated Marketing Committee, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,925-7,100 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹5,589-6,685 a quintal. 661 bags of turmeric were kept for sale, of which 556 bags were sold.

