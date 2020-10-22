Rally continues in soya complex

Rally in soya oil and soyabean continued in Indore and other mandis in Madhya Pradesh on strong global cues, improved buying and weak availability of soya seeds with crushers.

On Thursday, soya refined rose to ₹ 955-60, while soya solvent ruled at ₹ 905-910 for 10 kg. Soya oil plant rates were also quoted higher with soy refined Ambika/Ruchi/Kalapipal rising to ₹ 970, soya refined Vippy - ₹ 967 , MS Pachore- ₹ 963, Bajrang/Mahakali ₹ 965, soya refined Amrit (Mandsaur) at ₹ 961, Prakash/Dhanuka ₹ 955, while MS Solvex (Neemuch) ruled at ₹ 958 for 10 kg, respectively.

Groundnut, palm and cotton oils also traded higher on improved buying and strong foreign support with groundnut oil (Indore) today being quoted at ₹1,350, groundnut oil (Gujarat) ₹1,300, while groundnut oil (Bombay) ruled at ₹1,340. Palm oil (Indore) today ruled at ₹925, while palm oil (Mumbai) was quoted at ₹870. Cotton oil (Gujarat), on the other hand, ruled at ₹913 for 10 kg.

Soyabean prices in Indore mandis today was recorded at ₹ 4,190-4,200. In Neemuch mandi, soyabean (best quality) ruled at ₹4,125-4,300, while soyabean (average quality) was quoted at ₹3,860-4,000 a quintal. The arrival of soyabean in the country today was recorded at 7.40 lakh bags. Madhya Pradesh led the arrival with 3.80 lakh bags, followed by Maharashtra with 2.10 lakh bags, Rajasthan - 75,000 bags, while 75,000 bags were offloaded elsewhere in the country.