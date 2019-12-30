Commodities

Rally in soya oil continues

December 30, 2019

The rally in soya oil continued on strong global cues. Soya refined rose to ₹940- 945 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹900-905. The uptrend in soyabean seeds also continued on low availability of quality seeds and decline in crop area in oilseeds this year, with its prices in Indore mandis quoted at ₹4,400 a quintal. Similarly, plant deliveries of soyabean were quoted higher at ₹4,450.

oilseeds and edible oil
