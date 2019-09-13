Commodities

Range-bound trading in sugar

Our Correspondant Mumbai | Updated on September 13, 2019 Published on September 13, 2019

Sugar prices at the Vashi wholesale market declined by ₹5-10 a quintal as demand eased. Naka and mill tender rates remained range-bound. Traders were optimistic about festival demand picking up by month-end. Arrivals were at 54-55 truck loads and local dispatches, too, were at the same level. Freight rates were steady at ₹70-95 a bag. The Bombay Sugar Merchants Association’s spot rates: S-grade ₹3,272-3,402 and M-grade ₹3,352-3,562. Naka delivery rates: S-grade ₹3,300-3,330 and M-grade ₹3,440-3,510.

