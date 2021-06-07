Raste takes charge as NCDEX chief

Arun Raste has taken charge as Managing Director and CEO of the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

SEBI had cleared his appointment in April. His term is valid for five years.

Prior to joining NCDEX, Raste was associated with the National Dairy Development Board as an Executive Director. He has over 30 years of experience across diverse sectors — BFSI, corporate and social development.

He has also worked with private sector banks such as IDFC First Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank besides Nabard and ACC Cement.

He was on the Board of Indian Immunological, Hyderabad, and Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable, Delhi and IRMA, Anand.

He has an MA in Economics with Post-Graduate Diplomas in Marketing, Communications and Journalism.

Raste’s tenure begins when the Exchange plans to go public with initial public offering besides launching commodity indices, options in goods and establishing the exchange’s footprint in non-agriculture segment.

