Raw sugar hits highest level since Aug as deficit fears grow

Flight Jargon
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
Raw sugar futures on ICE hit their highest level since mid-August on Wednesday as funds covered large net short positions on concerns this season's global market deficit may be bigger than initially forecast. Cocoa edged higher again after top producer Ivory Coast said earlier this week that it planned to cap production. March raw sugar was up 0.01 cent, or 0.1 per cent, at 12.89 cents per lb by 1106 GMT after peaking at 12.93 cents, its highest since Auguat 12. Also underpinning sugar prices, only 175,000 tonnes of raw sugar were delivered against the October contract, which expired on Monday, far below the more than 2 million delivered at the previous expiry. “I think the funds are getting scared and producers are happy to hold out (for higher prices). The next contract expiry is not till March so they've got time,” said a dealer. “At 13.50 cents we might see more appetite to sell.” December white sugar was down $1.9, or 0.6 per cent %, at $342.10 a tonne after peaking at $347.20 on Monday, the highest since early March.
December New York cocoa was up $13, or 0.5 per cent, at $2,465 a tonne. March London cocoa was up £13 pounds, or 0.7%, at £1,880a tonne.
December arabica coffee fell 0.7 cents, to $1.0065 per lb. November robusta coffee was down $3,at $1,308 a tonne. Top coffee producer Brazil exported 2.69 million 60-kg bags in September down from 2.99 million bags a year ago.
Seat pitch: This is the measure of legroom that refers to the space between a point on one seat and the same ...
On October 7, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines marks its 100th birthday. Interestingly, it has been associated with ...
A look at the various aircraft that have been part of Air India’s portfolio over the years
Dvara KGFS, a financial services company that is into financial inclusion, has raised ₹70 crore in the second ...
Dividing your portfolio across asset classes helps limit risks, and reduces volatility of returns
I am 60 years old. I have a surplus of ₹30 lakh. I am not looking at immediate monthly returns. I would like ...
Though returns were mostly negative in the past year, the long-term show has been good
One of the main factors that influences the domestic price is the demand and supply of skimmed milk powder
Outsiders today recognise Kota as a coaching powerhouse that annually prepares thousands of students for ...
On Lata Mangeshkar’s 90th birthday, a quiz on Indian women playback singersHer story and voice1 Which ...
Bins and I leave our home in Delhi at 00.15am Thursday. Thirty hours of travel-time later, at 8.30pm of the ...
Zoya Akhtar on finding the stories that have got her an Oscar entry and Emmy nomination
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Will the festival season bring some cheer to brands battling slowdown blues? Although Onam and Ganesh ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...