Reduced arrivals at cardamom auctions

Cardamom auctions continue to witness reduced volumes as the quantity offered on Friday at Puttady was only 31 tonnes.

According to traders, most of the planters are holding their stock and they are unwilling to sell at reduced prices with an expectation of higher average price realization. The total quantity offered in the two trading sessions was only 31 tonnes.

Traders anticipate that prices are unlikely to move forward because of the absence of buyers. Online participation was very limited and they are not showing interest to purchase at these higher prices.

Though the market settled higher on Thursday, traders pointed out that reduced arrival is the indication of the end of the current harvest season. The total volume in the auctions has come down to a range below 40,000 tonnes as against above one lakh reported earlier.

In the morning session, the auctioneers South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd offered 24 tonnes, while the offer made by Green House Auctions was only 7 tonnes.

Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that cardamom March futures fell by 1.75 per cent or Rs64.8 to Rs3672.70 when closed on Thursday. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.