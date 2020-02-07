Reduced arrivals at cardamom auctions

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Cardamom auctions continue to witness reduced volumes as the quantity offered on Friday at Puttady was only 31 tonnes.
According to traders, most of the planters are holding their stock and they are unwilling to sell at reduced prices with an expectation of higher average price realization. The total quantity offered in the two trading sessions was only 31 tonnes.
Traders anticipate that prices are unlikely to move forward because of the absence of buyers. Online participation was very limited and they are not showing interest to purchase at these higher prices.
Though the market settled higher on Thursday, traders pointed out that reduced arrival is the indication of the end of the current harvest season. The total volume in the auctions has come down to a range below 40,000 tonnes as against above one lakh reported earlier.
In the morning session, the auctioneers South Indian Green Cardamom Company Ltd offered 24 tonnes, while the offer made by Green House Auctions was only 7 tonnes.
Trade analysts Acumen Capital Markets said that cardamom March futures fell by 1.75 per cent or Rs64.8 to Rs3672.70 when closed on Thursday. The March futures price is showing some weakness on the daily chart.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
In a fluid economic situation, marketers need to zoom in on new pockets of growth
Pranav Mistry of Samsung STAR Labs on AI and the positive power of data
Carmesi’s Insta campaignBiodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...