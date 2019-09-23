Commodities

Reduced output lifts soyabean

Indore | Updated on September 23, 2019 Published on September 23, 2019

Soyabean in Indore mandis has been ruling higher for the past few days on fear of lower crop output this year. Plant deliveries of soyabean were also quoted higher at ₹3,850 a quintal on weak availability of soyabean with the crushers. In futures also soyabean ruled higher with its October and November contracts on the NCDEX today closing at ₹3,860 and ₹3,777. Soya oil on the other hand traded low on weak physical demand and global cues with soya refined here today being quoted at ₹755-57 for 10 kg, while soya solvent ruled at ₹710-₹715. Soya DOC was quoted at ₹32,000 a tonne on scattered domestic demand.

pulses (commodity)
