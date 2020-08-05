Rise in root turmeric prices

The price of the root turmeric was improved. “After few days, the price of the spot root variety turmeric has increased on Wednesday. This is due to quality, but the overall sale of turmeric was decreased to 55 per cent.”, said R.K.V. Ravishankar, President, Erode Turmeric Merchants Association.

He said the root variety was increased by ₹250 a quintal at the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard, and ₹100 a quintal at the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society and Regulated marketing Committee.

At the Erode Turmeric Merchants Association sales yard the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,289-6,517 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,861-5,819 a quintal.

At the Regulated Marketing Committee the finger turmeric was sold at ₹4,806-5,855 a quintal, root variety was sold at ₹4,636-5,529 a quintal.

At the Erode Cooperative Marketing Society, the finger turmeric was sold at ₹5,109-5,859 a quintal, the root variety was sold at ₹4,960-5,610 a quintal.