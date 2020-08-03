Rubber Board Call Centre to answer queries on latex products manufacturing

According to a press release issued by the Rubber Board, interested persons can contact the Rubber Board’s Call Centre for queries about the manufacturing of products from rubber latex.

Siby Varghese, Joint Director, Technical Consultancy Division, Rubber Research Institute of India will answer the questions on this subject on Wednesday, August 5 between 10 am and 1 pm.

The Call Centre Number is 0481 - 2576622.

The spread of Covid-19 pandemic has led to an increased demand for rubber products such as gloves in the health care sector. This is likely to pave way for more employment opportunities in the sector.

The Call Centre service is available from 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days. Information about the services of the Board and also technical advice regarding cultivation, production, processing etc. of rubber can be sought from this Centre which is functioning at Rubber Board Head Office, Kottayam.