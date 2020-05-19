Rubber Board to organise free online training programme in rain-guarding of rubber trees

The Rubber Board will organise a free online training programme related to the rain-guarding of rubber trees on Thursday 21 May 2020 at 10 am. The topics for training include the importance of rainguarding, types of rainguards, methods of rain-guarding etc. The duration of this web-based training is two and a half hours.

The online training programme is arranged in light of the recent nationwide lockdown, followed by the outbreak of Covid-19. The programme will be hosted through Cisco Webex Meeting solutions. Trainees can use smartphones, personal computers, and tablets with net connectivity for participating in the programme.

Trainees can sign up with meeting number 917939475 and password 'rbrti'. Password for phones and video systems is 72784. The medium of instruction is Malayalam. For details contact 0481 2351313.