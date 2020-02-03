Commodities

Rubber Board training in product making

Our Correspondent | Updated on February 03, 2020 Published on February 03, 2020

The Rubber Board organises a training programme in the manufacture of dry rubber based products at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam, Kerala during February 10-14, 2020. The course content includes natural and synthetic rubbers, rubber compounding, process control and vulcanisation testing, manufacture of moulded, extruded and calendered goods. The programme would be conducted in English.

For details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326 E. mail: training@rubberboard.org.in

Published on February 03, 2020
Kerala
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Poor buyer participation worries cardamom traders