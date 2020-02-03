Rubber Board training in product making

The Rubber Board organises a training programme in the manufacture of dry rubber based products at Rubber Training Institute, Kottayam, Kerala during February 10-14, 2020. The course content includes natural and synthetic rubbers, rubber compounding, process control and vulcanisation testing, manufacture of moulded, extruded and calendered goods. The programme would be conducted in English.

For details, contact phone: 0481- 2353127, 2353326 E. mail: training@rubberboard.org.in