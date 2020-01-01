Rubber continues to remain unchanged

Spot rubber continued to remain neutral on Wednesday. RSS 4 closed unchanged at Rs131.00 per kg according to traders and the Rubber Board. It finished flat at Rs 127.00 per kg as quoted by the Dealers. The market was totally in a holiday mood during the New Year's day and lost its direction amidst extremely dull volumes.

In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs 132.97 (132.32) and February to Rs134.47 (133.89) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) remained closed on account of 'New year's Day' and it would resume trading only on Monday, January 6.

Spot rubber rates (Rs/kg) were:

RSS-4: 131.00 (131.00 )

RSS-5: 126.50 (126.50 )

ISNR 20: 113.50 (113.50)

and Latex (60% drc): 84.50 (84.50)