Rubber futures improve

Spot rubber rates were not available owing to a nationwide trade union strike to protest against certain Government policies. The market will resume trading on Thursday, January 9.

In futures, the January contracts improved to Rs 137.24 (136.23), February to Rs 138.75 (137.99) and March to Rs 140.82 (139.82) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month January futures was up by 0.74 per cent, with a volume of 341 lots and a total trade value of 468.49 lakh.

RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to Rs 117.08 (115.82) per kg at Bangkok. The January futures improved to Rs 117.14 (116.64), February to Rs 120.38 (119.42) and March to Rs 125.79 (125.25) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).