Rubber futures remain weak

The domestic rubber futures were weak on Tuesday. RSS 4 declined at its April contracts to ₹117.05 (118.11) and May to ₹115.25 (116.38) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month April contracts were down by 0.9 per cent with a volume of 56 lots and total trade value of 65.73 lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹101.97 (100.08) per kg at Bangkok. In futures,April contracts firmed up to ₹ 94.93 (93.50), while the May contracts dropped to ₹94.31 (95.59) and June to ₹96.59 (97.68) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

According to reports, the TOCOM rubber contracts for September delivery recovered partially to a one-week high on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus spread in global hotspots.

Spot rubber prices were not available from March 24 following the nationwide lockdown.