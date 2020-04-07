Commodities

Rubber futures remain weak

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on April 07, 2020 Published on April 07, 2020

The domestic rubber futures were weak on Tuesday. RSS 4 declined at its April contracts to ₹117.05 (118.11) and May to ₹115.25 (116.38) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The near month April contracts were down by 0.9 per cent with a volume of 56 lots and total trade value of 65.73 lakhs.

RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹101.97 (100.08) per kg at Bangkok. In futures,April contracts firmed up to ₹ 94.93 (93.50), while the May contracts dropped to ₹94.31 (95.59) and June to ₹96.59 (97.68) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

According to reports, the TOCOM rubber contracts for September delivery recovered partially to a one-week high on signs of a slowdown in coronavirus spread in global hotspots.

Spot rubber prices were not available from March 24 following the nationwide lockdown.

Published on April 07, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
MCX turnover rises 27% to ₹84 lakh crore in FY’20