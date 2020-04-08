Commodities

Rubber futures stay weak

Updated on April 08, 2020 Published on April 08, 2020

Domestic rubber futures continued to remain subdued on Wednesday. RSS 4 weakened at its April contracts to ₹117.02 (117.05), May to ₹114.70 (115.25) and June to ₹115.95 (117.05) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX).

The near month April contracts were down by 0.03% with a volume of 31 lots and total trade value of 36.28 lakhs. RSS 3 (spot) firmed up to ₹102.65 (101.97) per kg at Bangkok. In futures, April contracts improved to ₹97.21 (94.93), May to ₹97.28 (94.31) and June to ₹99.51 (96.59) per kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM).

Spot rubber prices were not available from March 24 because of the nationwide lockdown.

