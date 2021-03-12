Rubber gains on bullish cues

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Spot rubber ended in green on Friday. RSS 4 concluded at ₹168 (166) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade firmed up to ₹163 (161) as reported by the Dealers. There were no quantity sellers in the market even at higher levels.
Moderate gains in overseas trendsetters and favourable market fundamentals took the commodity to further highs during the day. Growers seemed to be confident to wait for even better levels as the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for rubber is ₹170 in the state now. “We expect sheet rubber to cross this much awaited level in a couple of trading days”, a dealer told Business Line.
In futures, the March delivery improved from Thursday’s settlement price to ₹169 (168.09 ) per kg on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) improved to ₹174.46 (173.98) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹131.10 (128.21) and Latex to ₹124.77 (122.98) per kg at Kuala Lumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for May delivery was up 65 Yuan (₹726.95) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 15,265 Yuan (₹170,721.42) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS 4:168 (166); RSS 5: 164 (162); ISNR20: 150 (149.50) and Latex (60% drc): 128.50 (127.50).
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
This Women’s Day, we discuss the features of a few financial products that aim to help you save, get insured ...
Sensex, Nifty 50 make a strong bounce-back, but test resistances
Avenue Supermarts (₹3,286.1): Makes fresh all-time highIn October last year, the stock of Avenue Supermarts ...
The exchange-traded fund ticks all boxes as an efficient tool to track gold prices
The ‘Mirzapur’ actor on streaming platforms, the web drama that was the turning point in his career — and his ...
Why innuendos, double-meaning jokes or crude descriptions of the anatomy fill in for sex education in India
Help women move up the ladder, experts say
It may not survive tyrants if left to intellectuals
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
It’s that time of year again when brands suddenly start paying obeisance to women power. From sentimental to ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...