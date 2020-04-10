Commodities

Rubber market closed for Good Friday

Our Correspondant Kottayam | Updated on April 10, 2020 Published on April 10, 2020

The futures market remained closed on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) owing to Good Friday. Spot rubber rates were not available from 24 March following the nation-wide lockdown to prevent the further spread of Covid 19.

rubber (commodity)
