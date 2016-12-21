Rubber output on the rise

The Rubber Board informed that the increasing trend in rubber production in the country continues and the production of natural rubber (NR) during November shows an increase of 18.9 per cent compared to the production during the same period last year.

Production is at 63,000 tonnes, whereas it was 53,000 tonnes in November 2015. Increase in production during the period April-November 2016 as compared to the same period last year is 12 per cent. Total production in the current fiscal up to November is 4,28,000 tonnes (3,82,000 tonnes). If this trend continues, production of NR during the fiscal is expected to reach the anticipated 6.54 lakh tonnes.