Rubber prices remains unchanged

Beware the quantum computers
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. Sentiments remained neutral following a sharp slowdown in demand despite low supplies. RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹167.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹162.50 per kg according to dealers. Meanwhile latex continued to rule weak amidst scattered transactions and the trend was partially mixed.
In futures, the April delivery lost 0.53 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹164.50 per kg with a volume of 20 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).
RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹159.77 (161.43) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹123.17 (120.96) and Latex to ₹114.55 (114.04) per kg at Kualalumpur.
The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 110 Yuan (₹1254.75) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,775 Yuan (₹157,136.71) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).
Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:167.50 (167.50); RSS5: 163.00 (163.00); ISNR20: 148.00 (148.00) and Latex (60% drc): 124.00 (125.00).
Today’s encryption technology will be putty in the hands of those running the post-quantum world. How equipped ...
Rocketship’s Anand Rajaraman on getting pitches from places like Rameswaram and Patna
Bengaluru-based Archeron group plans to open five banks that are run entirely by AI and quantum technologies
Ably skippered by N Srinivasan, India Cements is upping its post-Covid-19 game by expanding capacity
Three-in-one: Passive debt funds come at a low cost and have high-quality portfolios. Some offer return ...
Trend in the rupee movement and Q4 earnings can give direction to the market
There is room for improvement in fund transfer options
Silver looks positive but lacks the higher volumes required to substantiate bullishness
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
An ode to writer and great-uncle Ved Mehta, and Ekarat, the friend who wrote and quit on his own terms
A market run by women tells the inspiring story of female entrepreneurship in the North East
Murder is a theme that is unlikely to darken and yellow with time, the writer Truman Capote had once said.
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...