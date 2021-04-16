Rubber prices remains unchanged

Spot rubber closed unchanged on Friday. Sentiments remained neutral following a sharp slowdown in demand despite low supplies. RSS4 was quoted steady at ₹167.50 per kg by traders and the Rubber Board. The grade finished flat at ₹162.50 per kg according to dealers. Meanwhile latex continued to rule weak amidst scattered transactions and the trend was partially mixed.

In futures, the April delivery lost 0.53 per cent from Thursday’s settlement price to close at ₹164.50 per kg with a volume of 20 lots on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

RSS 3 (spot) declined to ₹159.77 (161.43) per kg at Bangkok. SMR 20 improved to ₹123.17 (120.96) and Latex to ₹114.55 (114.04) per kg at Kualalumpur.

The most active natural rubber contract for September delivery was up 110 Yuan (₹1254.75) from previous day’s settlement price to close at 13,775 Yuan (₹157,136.71) a tonne in day time trading on Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE).

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg) were: RSS4:167.50 (167.50); RSS5: 163.00 (163.00); ISNR20: 148.00 (148.00) and Latex (60% drc): 124.00 (125.00).