Rubber, silver and cotton futures gain on MCX

Rubber, silver and cotton futures opened higher on Monday on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), while gold, gold guinea and natural gas futures were quoted lower.

A host of agricultural commodities, too, opened higher on the National Commodities and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

MCX iCOMDEX Composite opened in the positive territory at 12067.73 compared with 12065.79 it closed during the weekend. It dipped to a low of 12035.90 before gaining at 12067.85 points in the initial 30 minutes of trading.

MCX Energy and MCX Metal Index also opened lower by 0.4 per cent and 0.12 per cent.

Agridex of NCDEX, which 1666.45 points, opened at 1668.20. It touched a high of 1682.15 and a low of 1668.20 points in early trading on Monday.

NCDEX Soydex, which had closed at 5481.10 points, opened at 5527.30 on Monday morning. However, the soydex was up by 1.98 per cent at 9.39 am.