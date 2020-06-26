Commodities

Rubber stays flat on subdued buying

Aravindan Kottayam | Updated on June 26, 2020 Published on June 26, 2020

Spot rubber finished flat on Friday. RSS-4 closed unchanged at ₹118 a kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The same was quoted steady at ₹114 a kg by dealers. The transactions were low since most traders preferred to sideline the market possibly as a safe trading strategy during the weekend sessions.

In futures, the July contracts weakened to ₹118.63 (119.05 ) per kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). The contracts were down by 0.35 per cent with a volume of 17 lots and total trade value of ₹20.18 lakh.

RSS-3 improved at its July futures to ₹100.10 (99.89) and August to ₹100.90 (100.52) on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange. SMR 20 firmed up to ₹87.14 (87.08), while Latex 60% slid to ₹87.14 (87.26) a kg at Kuala Lumpur. RSS-3 (spot) dropped to ₹116.73 (116.80) at Bangkok.

Spot rubber rates (₹/kg): RSS-4:118 (118); RSS-5: 114.50 (114.50); ISNR 20: 105 (105) and Latex (60% drc): 84 (84).

