Rubber tanks on virus fears

Spot rubber continued to remain under pressure on Monday. RSS-4 declined to ₹131 (132.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade weakened to ₹127 (128.50), said dealers.

Per reports, the market sentiments have been dominated by the concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global economy as well as the demand outlook of NR.

In futures, the March contracts slid to ₹128.67 (129.20), April to ₹129.39 (133.16) and May to ₹132.09 (134.72) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹116.05 (117.95) a kg at Bangkok. Its March futures surrendered to ₹111.77 (117), April to ₹113.07 (118.83) and May to ₹115.17 (119.33) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.