Commodities

Rubber tanks on virus fears

Our Correspondent Kottayam | Updated on March 09, 2020 Published on March 09, 2020

Spot rubber continued to remain under pressure on Monday. RSS-4 declined to ₹131 (132.50) per kg, according to traders and the Rubber Board. The grade weakened to ₹127 (128.50), said dealers.

Per reports, the market sentiments have been dominated by the concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global economy as well as the demand outlook of NR.

In futures, the March contracts slid to ₹128.67 (129.20), April to ₹129.39 (133.16) and May to ₹132.09 (134.72) a kg on the Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX). RSS 3 (spot) dropped to ₹116.05 (117.95) a kg at Bangkok. Its March futures surrendered to ₹111.77 (117), April to ₹113.07 (118.83) and May to ₹115.17 (119.33) a kg on the Tokyo Commodity Exchange.

Published on March 09, 2020
rubber (commodity)
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Homedale Tea tops ₹300/kg at Coonoor auctions