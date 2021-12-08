S-E Asia looks to buy more corn from India

The Shah of Mahindra
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
South-East Asian countries, particularly Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia, are looking to buy more corn from India with exporters getting enquiries for shipping out a considerable volume until March next year, according to traders.
The demand has cropped up after global corn prices have come off the 10-year highs witnessed during the middle of the year but Indian exporters are competing fiercely among themselves.
“There is good movement of corn to South-East Asia after prices have dropped globally. But there is strong competition among Indian shippers, resulting in tight margins,” said M Madan Prakash, President, Agri Commodities Exporters Association (ACEA).
“There is good demand from Indonesia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. We are getting new orders that will be executed over the next three months,” said Mukesh Singh, Director, MuBala Agro.
After March, the South-East Asian nations will have their own corn crop to meet their needs.
According to Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) data, India exported 19.58 lakh tonnes (lt) export of other cereals — which means maize — valued at ₹3,836 crore during April-October this fiscal against 12.71 lt valued at ₹2,046 crore in the year-ago period.
APEDA data for the first half of the fiscal show Vietnam as the largest buyer of Indian corn, importing 6.05 lt, followed by Bangladesh which bought 5.90 lt. Last fiscal, corn exports increased to a seven-year high of 28.79 lakh tonnes.
The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) in its “Grain: World Markets and Trade”, has pegged Indian corn exports lower during 2021-22 (July-June) at 25 lt compared with 37.5 lt in 2020-21.
Vietnam scouts for Indian corn; Bangladesh, Nepal buying good volumes
Though it did not specify any reason, it could be since neighbouring countries such as Bangladesh could be importing a little less this fiscal. Dhaka imported 15.66 lakh tonnes last fiscal and going by the trend in the first half, its imports could be lower.
But Mumbai-based MuBala’s Singh said exporters see a lot happening the next three months that they, along with growers, have begun to hold back stocks. “We are holding back as we think prices will rise in the coming months. Right now, we are getting corn at ₹15,000-15,500 a tonne and even if we get ₹500 higher it will be good,” he said.
Currently, exporters like him are sourcing corn from Maharashtra. “We are getting corn at ₹17,250-17,500 a tonne ex-Nashik to be shipped out from Mumbai,” said ACEA’s Prakash.
“We are sourcing corn from Odisha and Karnataka to Bangladesh,” said Bimal Bengani, Managing Director of Kolkata-based Bengani Export Pvt India Ltd.
Currently, Indian exporters are quoting corn at $265-270 a tonne free-on-board. According to the International Grains Council (IGC), Brazil is quoting corn at $276, US at $267 and Argentina at $255 a tonne. In July this year, corn prices had topped $300 and even ruled higher than wheat.
Kharif season corn has begun arriving and the quality is good, exporters said. While Maharashtra’s new crop is being sourced for exports to South-East Asia, MuBala’s Singh said for Bangladesh, stocks of crop harvest in April from Bihar were being sent.
He said exporters were entering into small deals with importers in Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia as it was a safe option. Also, buyers too were comfortable after last year’s bitter experience when some traders cancelled their deals as prices increased.
“Last year, some of our traders went back on the forward contracts when prices increased. It upset importers. So, they are a little careful this year,” Singh said.
Bangladesh offers hope as corn exports to South-East Asia slow down
Exporters’ optimistic outlook for corn shipments is despite bearish signals from the Food and Trade Organization as well as the IGC.
According to ING Think, the financial and economic analysis wing of Dutch multinational financial services firm ING, ending stocks for the US and world moderately signalled a bearish trend.
The FAO, in the Market Monitor report put out by its Agriculture Market Information System, said corn production during 2021-22 is projected to be at a new record of 1,199.7 million tonnes (mt) compared with 1,157.8 mt last season.
It said global trade will likely drop 187.2 mt (190.6 mt) and ending stocks are estimated at 292.8 mt (285.7 mt).
IGC pegged corn production at 1,212 mt (1,126 mt), trade at 177 mt (189 mt) and ending stocks at 287 mt (278 mt).
Top 5 Indian corn buyers *
Country
Quantity (in tonnes)
Vietnam
6,03,780.69
Bangladesh
5,90,027.59
Nepal
3,06,748.80
Malaysia
1,41,424.85
Bhutan
10,494.93
*April-October 2021
Source: APEDA
Anish Shah, MD of Mahindra group, on his life and times and on enhancing empowerment and diversity in the ...
How Electrosteel, Bhushan Steel, Essar Steel, Monnet Ispat & Energy, and Bhushan Power and Steel have been ...
Microsoft expands development centre in Noida
Mercedes-AMG’s A 45 S is a hot hatch on steroids. And, it doesn’t get harried even when its nose is slicing ...
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
The longer your debt MF holding period, the higher will be the real indexation benefit, and vice versa
Broader view for benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 remains bearish with strong resistances ahead
Owning a fraction of a real estate must be approached with caution
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
‘Reset’ provides a good overview of the people and culture challenges that US organisations face
With a ‘country full of turns’ campaign, TVS Srichakra looks to enlarge its footprint as a national tyre brand ...
As ad consumption grows on mobiles, vertical video campaigns take off
Replete with parody and self-deprecating humour, anti-ads use reverse psychology to sell — and are hitting a ...
The hotel brandscape is enlarging. The French hospitality group Accor has just introduced Emblems Collection, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...