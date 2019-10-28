Samvat 2076 witness good sale for black pepper in Kochi

Despite the lacklustre Muhurat trade performance, Samvat 2076 seem to be a good start for Kochi black pepper trade on Monday at least on quantity traded.

The arrivals were on the rise at 21 tonnes compared to 11 tonnes in the Muhurat trading held on Sunday, which witnessed a subdued demand both from buyers and sellers.

However, prices in Samvat 2076 trade at India Pepper and Spices Trade Association (IPSTA) was down by ₹1 per kg, thereby realising an average rate of ₹297 per kg. Kishore Shamji, the Kochi-based Kishor Spices, said that the market was steady but slightly lower. There are buyers at higher rates, but all of them insist on three-week credit. But sellers are interested only in cash and carry mode transactions. Many of the sellers are holding back in anticipation of a further price recovery, he said.

Karnataka reported trading at ₹280 per kg, while Puthupally and Bathery at ₹290 and Idukki High range at ₹300 per kg. The Malabar grade garbled was quoted at ₹317 per kg in the Kochi trade.

Earlier, there was a delay in commencement of the trade on account of the New Year poojas at the centre.

Cardamom prices remain steady on low arrivals

Diwali holidays has made its impact on cardamom arrivals at the Spices Board e-auction centre at Bodinayakanur on Monday, even as the market remained strong and steady.

The quantity of arrival for both the auctions in the morning and afternoon was minimal at 8 tonnes and 14 tonnes respectively. The average price realised in the morning auction conducted by VGCPC, Vandanmendu was ₹2,561 per kg, while the closing average in the afternoon auction conducted by ITCPC Ltd was ₹2,495 per kg.

Harvesting and pooling in many of the plantations were affected on account of the festival holidays, traders said.