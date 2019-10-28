Samvat 2076 witness good sale for black pepper in Kochi

Tracking deals
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Despite the lacklustre Muhurat trade performance, Samvat 2076 seem to be a good start for Kochi black pepper trade on Monday at least on quantity traded.
The arrivals were on the rise at 21 tonnes compared to 11 tonnes in the Muhurat trading held on Sunday, which witnessed a subdued demand both from buyers and sellers.
However, prices in Samvat 2076 trade at India Pepper and Spices Trade Association (IPSTA) was down by ₹1 per kg, thereby realising an average rate of ₹297 per kg. Kishore Shamji, the Kochi-based Kishor Spices, said that the market was steady but slightly lower. There are buyers at higher rates, but all of them insist on three-week credit. But sellers are interested only in cash and carry mode transactions. Many of the sellers are holding back in anticipation of a further price recovery, he said.
Karnataka reported trading at ₹280 per kg, while Puthupally and Bathery at ₹290 and Idukki High range at ₹300 per kg. The Malabar grade garbled was quoted at ₹317 per kg in the Kochi trade.
Earlier, there was a delay in commencement of the trade on account of the New Year poojas at the centre.
Diwali holidays has made its impact on cardamom arrivals at the Spices Board e-auction centre at Bodinayakanur on Monday, even as the market remained strong and steady.
The quantity of arrival for both the auctions in the morning and afternoon was minimal at 8 tonnes and 14 tonnes respectively. The average price realised in the morning auction conducted by VGCPC, Vandanmendu was ₹2,561 per kg, while the closing average in the afternoon auction conducted by ITCPC Ltd was ₹2,495 per kg.
Harvesting and pooling in many of the plantations were affected on account of the festival holidays, traders said.
Log 9 Materials raises ₹24 croreBengaluru-based cleantech start-up Log 9 Materials has raised about ₹24.22 ...
Private equity firm CX Partners has invested ₹260 crore in Tamil Nadu-based restaurant chain Thalappakatti ...
In a span of 18 years, Seshagiri Rao’s venture has grown into a ₹2,000-crore conglomerate
Mohan Kumar helps ventures go global
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
The fund has delivered 8% annual returns over five- and 10-year periods
I am 32. My target is to accumulate ₹4 crore by 2045 — ₹2 crore for my child’s education and ₹2 crore for my ...
Here’s a look at the financial metrics of UCBs, to find out how much they can comply with the SFB norms
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism