Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady.
The deep price cuts come as lock downs across Asia to combat the highly infectious delta variant of the coronavirus have capped fuel demand in the region. Global oil supplies are also increasing as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, is raising output by 400,000 barrels per day a month between August and December.
State oil giant Saudi Aramco lowered for the first time in four months the official selling price (OSP) of Arab Light crude for delivery to Asia in October to a premium of $1.70 per barrel versus the average of DME Oman and Platts Dubai crudes, according to a company pricing document. The price differential in September was a premium of $3 per barrel, the highest since February 2020.
The $1.30 price cut for October versus September was the largest monthly reduction in a year, and it took the market by surprise as buyers had been expecting prices to drop 20-40 cents a barrel, in line with changes in Dubai benchmark prices.
The deep price cuts were likely to boost demand for Saudicrude, oil traders in Asia said.
"This is what Saudi wants," one of the traders said.
However, chances of Saudi Arabia engaging in another price war with other producers were slim, traders and analysts said.
"Demand is tentative. If they go down that route, they will reverse a lot of the inventory normalisation achieved over the past 12-18 months," Energy Aspects analyst Virendra Chauhan said.
Elsewhere, Saudi Aramco kept the price differential of light crude to northwest Europe unchanged, at a discount of $1.70 per barrel versus ICE Brent crude. It also kept the price differential of light crude to the United States unchanged at a premium of $1.35 per barrel versus ASCI.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
Recently, customs officials at Kannur airport in Kerala seized gold worth ₹15 lakh concealed as paste within ...
As it rains, it is natural to turn to the epic writer whose verses bring home the monsoons and the plants in ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...