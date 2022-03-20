hamburger

Saudi Aramco sees healthy demand growth as spare capacity shrinks

CUE API | DUBAI, March 20 | Updated on: Mar 20, 2022
The logo of Aramco | Photo Credit: Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that global oil demand was seeing healthy growth as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic while tight global spare capacity was declining.

"Global spare capacity is around 2 million barrels per day, which is not significant enough to deal with these geopolitical events and what is happening in the market," Nasser said in a media call after the company announced its annual results.

