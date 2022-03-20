Saudi Aramco sees healthy demand growth as spare capacity shrinks

Saudi Aramco Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Sunday that global oil demand was seeing healthy growth as economies recover from the Covid-19 pandemic while tight global spare capacity was declining.
"Global spare capacity is around 2 million barrels per day, which is not significant enough to deal with these geopolitical events and what is happening in the market," Nasser said in a media call after the company announced its annual results.
Published on
March 20, 2022
