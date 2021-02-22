SC likely to hear NSEL plea on Tuesday

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
The Supreme Court is likely to hear on Tuesday the scam-hit National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL) plea seeking a direction to the Securities and Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on its appeal in the “Not fit and Proper” case against certain leading commodity derivative brokers.
It may be recalled that the NSEL had knocked the doors of the apex court in December 2019 after the SAT declined on technical grounds the delay to entertain its intervention in the commodity brokers appeal against the “not fit and proper” order passed by SEBI.
SEBI had, in February-end 2019, declared the commodity arms of leading brokerage houses as “not fit and proper” for their role in the NSEL scam. The firms that were declared “unfit” by the regulator were commodity arms of Anand Rathi, Motilal Oswal, India Infoline, Geofin and Philip Capital.
It now transpires that these broking firms have now lined up legal heavyweights including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram and Ankur Chawla (of Nanda BMW hit and run case fame) to defend in the case.
“Former finance minister defending ‘not fit and proper’ brokers in NSEL scam says it all, the least it does is confirm the conspiracy. If brokers are not guilty of any wrongdoings, why are they afraid of accepting SAT hearing with NSEL intervention?”, a NSEL spokesperson asked when contacted.
The ₹5,600-crore NSEL payment crisis came to light in July 2013. Nearly eight years have passed and there is still no finality in bringing to book those who perpetrated this crisis.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...